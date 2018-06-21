Jurors at Terry Thompson's murder trial told to prepare for deliberations

Terry Thompson listens to opening statements during the first day of his trial in Houston on June 13, 2018.

HOUSTON - The judge presiding over the murder trial of Terry Thompson told jurors Wednesday to prepare for deliberations after the prosecution rested its case.

Thompson, and his wife, Chauna, a former Harris County deputy, are each charged with murder in connection with the death of John Hernandez after a May 28, 2017, confrontation outside a Denny’s restaurant on Crosby Freeway in northeast Houston.

Prosecutors rested after 10 hours of testimony from a specialist who described what he believed happened to Hernandez after Thompson placed him in a chokehold.

Defense attorneys spent much of the day trying to discredit the specialist’s testimony, calling into question his knowledge of Texas law.

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case Thursday.

Closing arguments will happen after the defense rests.

Before adjourning for the day, the judge told jurors to bring packed bags to the courthouse Thursday. They will be sequestered once they are handed the case.

Chauna Thompson is scheduled to stand trial in October.

