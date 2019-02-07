Junior's Produce to replace Canino's Produce at farmers market

HOUSTON - You'll now have more choices of fresh fruit and vegetables at the Houston Farmers Market.

Junior's Produce will take over the space where Canino's Produce used to be.

Canino's had been a staple at the Houston Farmers Market since the late 1950's.

Junior's Produce is locally owned and operated, and offers fresh fruits and vegetables in addition to beans, preserves, nuts and freshly squeezed juices.

A grand opening will be held Saturday.



