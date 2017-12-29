Judge rules Houston can enforce ban on homeless camps

HOUSTON - A U.S. District Court judge ruled Thursday in favor of the city of Houston, removing a temporary restraining order that blocked an ordinance banning homeless encampments.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was relieved that the judge saw fit to dissolve the previous restraining order. It essentially prevented the city from moving or eliminating any of the homeless camps.

Some people who live on the street say the ruling does not take their rights into consideration.

"It doesn't rule in favor of those who are experiencing some kind of trouble on the streets," said Emanuel Castillo, a man who says he has been homeless for the past three years.

Castillo said the homeless issue in Houston cannot be fixed overnight -- it is too complex.

The judge ruled the camps posed more of a threat to those living in and around the camps.

For the past several months, city leaders said they have gotten complaints of trash and human feces littering camps near U.S. Highway 59 and Wheeler. There have also been several people shot and killed since August near the camp.

Castillo said not everyone living on the streets is bad and most just want to get back on their feet.

"People that are coming out of prison, where do you want them to go?" Castillo said.

"They don't have a family. People that are leaving other states who are struggling over there, where do you want them to go? Do you want them to hang around drug dealers so they can be drug dealers too?"

In his statement about the ruling, Turner said:

"I'm grateful that the judge has for now essentially endorsed the city's effort to strike a balance between preserving personal freedoms of every Houstonian and eliminating threats to public health that have developed at and near encampments on public property in the center of the city."

City officials said there will not be any immediate enforcement of this ordinance, and that Turner plans to meet with his staff and police next week to come up with a plan of action.

