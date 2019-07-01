Judge: Man accused of punching elderly woman could face up to 99 years behind bars

HOUSTON - The man accused of punching an 88-year-old woman in the face appeared before a judge Monday.

Richard Howard, 51, is facing 25 to 99 years behind bars if convicted after police said he punched Mary Rutkowsky while she was leaving an H-E-B in southwest Houston in March.

Howard was charged with injury to an elderly individual - a third-degree felony - following from the attack, which was caught on surveillance video.

In the video, Howard is seen sitting in a wheelchair outside the H-E-B on Buffalo Speedway near Westpark Drive.

As Rutkowsky walks out of the store and crosses his path, Howard reaches out from the chair and strikes her in the face.

Several shoppers can be seen rushing to Rutkowsky’s aid as Howard stands up, grabs his wheelchair and casually walks away.

According to authorities, Howard was already on parole after assaulting a family member and has been arrested four times in 2019.

Howard is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

