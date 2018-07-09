Judge Ed Emmett, other officials discuss federal disaster recovery funds

HOUSTON - Judge Ed Emmett and Rep. John Culberson held a news conference Monday to discuss federal disaster recovery funds recently awarded to Harris County.

The news conference was held at noon at the Jewish Community Center located at 5601 South Braeswood Blvd.

Later in the evening, at 6 p.m., Brays Bayou will be the focus of a meeting about flood concerns.

Emmett will attend a Harris County Flood Control Community Engagement meeting at Pershing Middle School.

Residents living along the bayou will learn about the upcoming flood bond election that will be held on Aug. 25.

KPRC plans to livestream the events at Click2Houston.com.

