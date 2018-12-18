Judge denies police union and city's injunction, dissolves restraining order against Prop B

HOUSTON - A judge has lifted a court order blocking the implementation of a new charter amendment that would give Houston's firefighters pay parity with city police officers, but which Houston's mayor says would cost the city up to $100 million and result in hundreds of layoffs.

Tuesday's ruling is in connection with a lawsuit by Houston's police officers' union that claims the amendment is unconstitutional and invalid.

The proposition was passed by voters in November.

The firefighters' union says its members are woefully underpaid compared with Houston police and other U.S. fire departments.

A few weeks after the election, the Houston Police Officers’ Union filed a lawsuit, claiming that the measure is unconstitutional.

A judge overseeing the case issued an injunction Nov. 30 that prevented the city from using any taxpayer money to implement the pay parity amendment. That order expired following the judge denying the order.

At a hearing about the order, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo testified that if Prop B goes through, he would immediately have to shut down the police academy and begin laying off officers. He said anywhere from 500 to 800 personnel would have to be let go. He said that number would depend on how much money he would have to cut from the department’s budget.

“It's a range of anywhere from 600 positions I'd have to eliminate, which would be a combination of cadets, probationary police officers and officers off probation, all the way up to 800, so it will be pretty devastating,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo also said that cutting back on staff would severely impact response times. He said the response times to violent crimes would be reduced and that officers would be unable to respond to home burglary calls.

In his ruling, state District Judge Randy Wilson says while he's sensitive to budget difficulties the amendment will create, "Houston voters decided they would rather have pay parity."

