Bond for Harris County deputy accused of shooting wife lowered to $50K

HOUSTON - Bond for the Harris County sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering his wife was reduced Wednesday morning.

A judge set Renard Spivey's bond at $50,000 after prosecutors initially requested a bond greater than $100,000.

The 63-year-old was charged with the murder of his wife, Patricia Ann Marshall Spivey, 52.

Police found her body in the master bedroom closet of their southeast Houston home Sunday morning, with two gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Renard Spivey claimed the two were “tussling” with a gun when he accidentally shot her.

According to court documents, he also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and told authorities Patricia Spivey shot him.

A friend of Patricia Spivey told investigators she suspected Renard Spivey was on steroids or having an affair.

According to his attorney, Renard Spivey was not in court Wednesday, as he’s recovering from his gunshot wound.

“Mr. Spivey is a very, very good man with over 30 years experience in law enforcement (and) no criminal record, so we’re all trying to determine now how the gun went off," said Defense Attorney Mike DeGeurin. "The gun is likely to go off accidentally."

The family of Renard Spivey was in court Wednesday, showing their support.

“This family right here is grieving as well," said Omar Al Tariq, the spokesperson for the Spivey family. "They have lost apart of the family. We want to send our deep condolences out to the Marshall family. This is a very tragic event, and the best we can do at this time is to offer them our support."

Renard Spivey was hired as a detention officer for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. He became a deputy in 1998.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a discipline committee was reviewing Spivey’s employment.

Spivey is set to be in court Friday.

