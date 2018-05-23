Josue Flores' sister surprised with HISD scholarship

HOUSTON - The older sister of Josue Flores received an emotional surprise Tuesday at Northside High School.

It came days after the family marked two years since 11-year-old Josue was stabbed to death.

Sofia Flores was named the first-ever recipient of the Houston Independent School District's Superintendent and Board of Education Scholar Award.

Sofia has excelled in her studies despite losing her brother, whose murder remains unsolved.

She said she used to tutor Josue and that he inspired her to become a teacher.

"He had passed his Math STAAR (test) and all his other STAAR (tests). He had said, 'You should be a teacher because I know you like helping kids, and the way you help me, you should do the same for other kids that are struggling,'" Sofia said.

Sofia plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin, where she'll major in education.

She hopes to one day teach at HISD.

