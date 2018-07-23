Jose Rodriguez, suspect in deadly Houston-area crime spree, expected in court

HOUSTON - The suspect in a string of crimes in the Houston area, including three homicides, is expected to appear in court Monday.

A hearing for Jose Rodriguez was scheduled to begin about 8:30 a.m.

Rodriguez is charged with capital murder in the slayings of Pamela Johnson, at her Cypress home, and Edward Magana, at a Mattress One store in north Houston.

He is also a suspect in the death of Allie Barrow, at a Mattress Firm store in northwest Houston, and the shooting and robbery of a METROLift driver.

Rodriguez previously served 25 years in prison for a sexual assault, burglary and car theft before he was sent to a halfway house under the state’s 1977 mandatory release law.

Investigators said Rodriguez cut off his ankle monitor before he started the spree.

