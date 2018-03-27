Jose Luis Ponce sentenced to 50 years for continuous sexual assault of child

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Bend County judge issued a sentence of 50 years in prison for a 53-year-old man convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child.

Authorities believe Jose Luis Ponce sexually assaulted at least three children over a 28-year period.

“Children who suffer sexual abuse can never erase what happened to them. Unfortunately, nothing can change what the defendant did, but we’re happy to see that justice has been done and that the defendant will never be able to hurt another child again,” Assistant District Attorney Ashley Earl said.

Between 2007 and 2011, Ponce repeatedly engaged in acts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 and indecency with a child.

“These are always difficult cases to prosecute. In this case, the child victim was extraordinarily brave in facing her perpetrator and telling a jury what happened to her," Assistant District Attorney Melissa Munoz said. "We found her credible, and so did the jury.”

Evidence showed that the acts happened primarily in Rosenberg and Houston.

Ponce was also caught with a shank and tampered with a razor blade while in the Fort Bend County Jail.

