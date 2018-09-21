3-year-old hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

A 3-year-old wandered out of his home and was struck by a vehicle on Jones Road.

HOUSTON - A child is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle near his home in northwest Harris County late Thursday.

According to police, the 3-year-old boy wearing only a diaper wandered out of an apartment complex near Jones Road and Oakley Terrace Lane and was struck by a slow-moving car.

Witness Vicki Fehmur told KPRC she drove up on the accident and jumped out of her car when she realized what had happened.

Fehmur said the driver initially stopped and called 911 but later drove away from the scene. She stayed with the child and talked to him to help keep him calm until emergency responders arrived.

The boy sustained injuries including two broken legs. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Police are working to track down the driver.



