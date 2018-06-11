Johnny Steele Dog Park reopens at Buffalo Bayou Park near downtown

HOUSTON - Ten months after Hurricane Harvey covered Houston in water, a popular dog park is back in business.

The Johnny Steele Dog Park at the corner of Allen Parkway and Montrose Boulevard had been closed since the storm, but opened again Monday.

The park also includes some changes.

Park officials said they have implemented some design modifications to help with high water in the future.

The park also now features a separate entry portal for small dogs, reconfigured fencing around the small dog area, an expanded small dog area lawn and large dog area mulched lawn. The park eliminated separate ponds for small and large dogs and made one pond with a water feature for all dogs. A new retaining wall and a seating ledge was also installed around the pond.

The Johnny Steele Dog Park at Buffalo Bayou Park was closed since it was inundated by floodwaters during Harvey. The entrances to both sides of the dog park were chained shut for months.

Trudi Smith, the director of public relations and events for the Buffalo Bayou Partnership, issued a statement in March about the changes changes to the park.

“By making modifications, we hope to create a space that dogs and their owners will continue to enjoy, and a site that our park staff can more easily maintain,” Smith wrote.

Workers moved 30,000 cubic yards of silt from Buffalo Bayou Park, a product of major flooding along the bayou after Harvey.

“There is a very small layer of silt that will remain so as not to destroy the grass below. You will see that quite a bit of grass is popping up above the silt because of the beautiful spring weather we are having,” Smith added.

