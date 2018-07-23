John Deere tractor involved in police chase

DENVER - A person driving a stolen John Deere tractor led police in Denver on a slow-speed chase Friday evening.

One man described what he saw to KMGH: "There was suddenly like 20 cop cars behind. And then just like, (a) swarm from all directions.”

Calls began coming in just before 8:30 p.m.

At one point, the tractor was traveling on sidewalks downtown.

Several vehicles were struck and some buildings sustained damage.

The chase went on for about half an hour when police decided they needed to stop the driver to protect the public.

They rammed the tractor with a police car.

The driver was pulled from the tractor and a Taser used on him. He was hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

The driver accused of stealing the John Deere tractor is Thomas Busch, 37, according to KMGH. He is being held for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle, according to Denver Police Department.

