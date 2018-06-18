Jogger finds body in Keegans Bayou, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the discovery of a body Monday morning in Keegans Bayou, authorities said.

The body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the water off Willow Meadow Drive near Raydell Drive.

Houston police said a jogger found the body and called for help.

A dive team was called to the scene, police said.

Detectives said the body of the man, believed to be in his 20s, had several gunshot wounds.

The body hasn't been there for more than 24 hours, police believe.

Neither the victim’s identity nor the cause of death was immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.