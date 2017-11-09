Joel Osteen impersonator breaches security at Los Angeles event

HOUSTON - A Joel Osteen impersonator is making waves after a video he posted went viral.

The impersonator is a comedian -- pretending to be Osteen at an Osteen event in Los Angeles last month -- but no one is laughing after an apparent security breach at the LA Forum.

In the video, you witness comedian and Osteen-lookalike Michael Klimkowski getting free parking and breaching security measures by entering the event without getting checked.

Along the way, he poses for pictures with fans.

The incident happened in October.

We have reached out to the Forum, but so far, haven't gotten any comment.

The real Houston pastor, and his wife, Victoria, were in California for a night of worship open to the public.

A spokesman with Lakewood Church says Osteen never met the imposter.

The spokesperson also says Osteen's security never confronted Klimkowski -- it was Forum security and the Los Angeles Police Department that handled Klimkowski.

The Lakewood spokesman also adds that they are unsure if Osteen has ever met Klimkowski -- but they have seen him in at least one book signing in Los Angeles.

