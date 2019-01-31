Job fair Saturday for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

HOUSTON - There are lots of job openings through partners hiring for the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The second annual Staff Scramble will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at NRG Stadium West Club from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All partners are hiring part-time positions through SMG, CSC and Aramark. They said they are looking for dedicated, hardworking, team-driven applicants.

Some of the positions that need to be filled include cashier, barista, beverage attendant, cook, custodial services, warehouse worker, ticket taker, bag check, carpenter, electrician, police officer, parking cashier and much more.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.