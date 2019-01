HOUSTON - One day after the Texans' loss in playoffs, JJ Watt tweeted a positive message, reflecting on the season and offering gratitude.

In the tweet, Watt wrote his plans for the rest period before next season.

No excuses. No apologies.

Love this team. Love the fans.

Thanks for all of the support.

If I’ve learned one thing the past few years, it’s that negativity does nobody any good. So I’m gonna stay smiling & keep working to improve. (After giving the body a break & a Guinness or 2) pic.twitter.com/n2hSBys4jB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 6, 2019

