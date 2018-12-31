JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai introduce world to their adorable pups, Tex and Finley

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai now share two dogs.

Watt posted a photo of the couple and their new pets, Tex and Finley, on Instagram.

People commented how cute the new pair of pups are, while others shared their hopes that the dogs were rescue animals, as many animals need homes.

The post has more than 300,000 likes.

Watt and Ohai have been a couple since 2016.

Coincidentally, Watt's dog Tex shares a name with our own KPRC furry friend. You can follow his page here. His "poundation" helps support local animal shelters.

