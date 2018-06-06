JJ Watt honored with billboard on 59; Houston Texans star says city 'feels like family'

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is being honored by Houston again after his epic fundraising campaign during and after Hurricane Harvey.

A billboard on 59 North near Bissonnet reads “JJ Watt Houston salutes YOU.”

After Twitter user King Coopa brought the billboard to Watt’s attention on Twitter, the defensive end tweeted, “Ah man that is very badass! I consider myself very lucky and fortunate to have ended up here in Houston and able to enjoy such a special bond with this city. Truly feels like family.”

I consider myself very lucky and fortunate to have ended up here in Houston and able to enjoy such a special bond with this city. Truly feels like family. https://t.co/laiNeoOttQ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 5, 2018

The billboard appears to have been posted by The Michael Berry Show. A post on the show's Facebook page features the billboard with the message: "Our tribute to JJ."



