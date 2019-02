Texans JJ Watt said he was excited to Grand Marshal the Daytona 500 this year and excited to be the first NFL player to do so.

Watt was seen signing autographs for fans as he made his way into the event.

A video posted by NASCAR on Twitter shows Watt yelling for the drivers to start their engines. He was definitely heard loud and clear.

