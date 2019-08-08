J.J. Watt begrudgingly agrees to role as 'pee guy' for Gatorade commercial - again

Getty Images

HOUSTON -

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is not only a super star on the field and in the community, he is now starring in Gatorade’s new calendar.

And Watt is making many laugh for his role in a new commercial with Peyton Manning.

Watt jokingly refuses being featured in this year's calendar due to his “Beat the Heat” video last year where he was filmed alongside his brothers discussing urine color as a hydration barometer.

You can watch last year’s video here:





Now about that calendar, Manning serves as creative director for it and other athletes starring inside the pages include Jayson Tatum, Serena Williams, Mallory Pugh, Lionel Messi and Katelyn Ohashi.

“A new calendar created for Gatorade’s 'Beat the Heat' program features some of the best sports stars in the world — teaming up to educate young athletes about how to stay safe and hydrated while working out during the hot summer temperatures,” says People.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.