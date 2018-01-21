JJ Watt, 2 others named finalist for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is one of three to be named a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award at the NFL Honors, which will be presented the night before the Super Bowl LII.

Watt, alongside with Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson are finalists for the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the NFL announced Sunday.

"Greg, Benjamin and J.J. have changed countless lives with their generosity and commitment to helping others," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "As remarkable leaders on and off the field, they personify the character of the late Walter Payton. We commend them for using their platforms to leave a positive impact on communities across the country."

The NFL said $500,000 will be donated in the name of the winner, $250,000 will be donated to the winner's charity of choice and $250,000 will be donated in the winner's name to expand the Character Playbook across the country.

"We have long been proud and appreciative of J.J.'s passion and authentic care for others as he has consistently given back to the community, created memories for all ages and positively impacted lives around the world," said Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair. "J.J. is one of the most selfless, giving and inspiring young men in the NFL and we are proud he is a Houston Texan. During one of Houston's worst disasters, J.J. was our shining light after raising more than $37 million for victims affected by Hurricane Harvey. We congratulate him on being named a finalist for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.