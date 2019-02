LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

HOUSTON - Mark your calendars, Jenifer Lopez is back on tour to celebrate her 50th birthday and will be making a stop right here in Houston, according to RollingStone.

June 25, Jenny from the block will hold her concert at the Toyota Center, according to RollingStone.

Lopez made her tour announcement on The Ellen Show.

Tickets are not yet for sale on the Toyota Center's website.

This summer we are partying all across the United States. 🥰🥳 RT if you're going to party with me for the "IT'S MY PARTY" TOUR!!!!💜🎂💋 pic.twitter.com/B0lo8jheA1 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 13, 2019

