Jennifer Lopez's Malibu home may be getting the 'Fixer-Upper' treatment from Joanna Gaines

Jennifer Lopez may be getting fixer-upper house help from another star, Joanna Gaines.

The actress, singer and media mogul was seen on the beach in front of her Malibu home speaking with the former “Fixer Upper” host, a camera crew in tow.

Speculation about Lopez’s association with Gaines began in February when Lopez said she was obsessed with “Fixer Upper.” TODAY reported Lopez said she and baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez, her boyfriend of two years, had bought a waterfront fixer-upper property, thanks to her interest in the series.

TODAY reported the natural next step then, would be to ask Gaines (who works with her husband Chip) to help with the renovations. Rodriguez set up a surprise FaceTime chat with Gaines on their two-year anniversary, Lopez explained to DeGeneres.

