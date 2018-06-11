Jeep plows through living room of southwest Houston home

A Houston man is grateful no one was injured when a Jeep plowed into his living room.

Dan McDonald said that he was in the den when he heard the accident outside his home and then bricks started to fall.

“I thought the house was coming down," McDonald said. “I thought, what is going on and then saw there was a car in my living room."

He believes the driver of a white Jeep ran a stop sign, hit a red car, drove into his home and then ditched the SUV.

“He jumped out and ran off. Imagine that," McDonald said.

He said that the intersection of Neff Street and Braewick Drive is a hot spot for accidents but he didn’t think it would happen at his house.

McDonald patched up the gaping hole in the front of the home with plywood but said they will have to do major reconstruction.

Houston police have not made any arrests or named any suspects in the case.

