Jazmine Barnes' father speaks after suspect involved in her shooting death makes bond

HOUSTON - Chris Cevilla says the pain of losing his 7-year-old daughter, Jazmine Barnes, is a feeling that constantly stays with him.

“I just miss my baby. It just going to always be a blank spot in my heart,” Cevilla said.

But on Saturday, he is not just hurting, he is angry and upset at the justice system he says failed him.

“The judicial system that's been set up for us is trash,” Cevilla said.

Cevilla found out by coincidence online that one of the suspects held in connection with his daughter's murder, Eric Black, has been out on bond for nearly two weeks.

“If you let him out, then he can burn off. He can sky up and leave. You gave him an opportunity to just go. It doesn’t matter if he got a tracking monitor, monitors can be cut off,” Cevilla said.

Investigators said Barnes was shot in the head on the morning of Dec. 30, 2018, when someone opened fire into her family's car. Her mother and three sisters were also inside. The shooting happened on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road.

Black, 20, and 24-year-old Larry Woodruff were charged with capital murder in connection with Barnes' death. Since their arrests, Woodruff’s bond was set at $250,000, while Black's was set at $500,000.

On June 25, Black's bond was reduced to $150,000.

Barnes' family said the district attorney told them about Black possibly getting his bond reduced but wouldn't explain the reasons behind the bond reduction.

Black's release is leaving the Barnes family with more questions on what led to the sudden bond reduction and the family wants to hear from Black.

“Reach out to my husband. Be a man. If you are not guilty, reach out to him. Tell us your story, and tell us what really happened,” said Barnes' stepmother, Heather Cevilla.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.