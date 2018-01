HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets announced that James Harden will be out for two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury to his left leg.

Harden was injured in Sunday's night game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was able to score 40 points before he left the game in the fourth quarter.

Rocket officials said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

