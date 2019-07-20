James Harden offers thoughts on departed teammate Chris Paul

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard James Harden offered his thoughts Saturday on Chris Paul’s departure.

The duo spent two seasons together and helped the Rockets set the franchise record for regular-season wins with 65 in 2018-19. Each season ended with a playoff defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

Q: What did you think about all the negative talk about the relationship between you and Chris in the media?

Harden: "It was a lot of false talk. Obviously as teammates, as competitors, you’ll argue on the court. Disagreements, arguments on the court, that’s just a part of basketball.

"I think everybody has that, no matter what level of basketball you are at. All the negative media stuff that was going on -- that wasn’t true. Me and Chris had constant communication, and we’re good.”

Q: How upsetting was it for you?

Harden: "It wasn’t upsetting for me, because I knew the truth. We knew the truth, it wasn’t upsetting at all. It was just pretty funny how guys can speculate or make up false stories on TV and then you’ve got millions of people believing them. That’s where guys have to make sure their facts are true when they run stuff in the media.

"Me personally, and I’m sure Chris, as well, we didn’t pay any attention to it.

"Chris has been unbelievable these last two years. He’s helped me as a leader, as a mentor, just all that good stuff. I guess that’s just life. It’s the business, things don’t work out.

"He’s a great dude, I have nothing negative to say about him. He’s a beast."

