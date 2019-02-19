James Avery gets everyone in Fiesta mood with this pinata charm

HOUSTON - If you’re a Fiesta fan and headed to San Antonio in a couple months, jewelry company James Avery has a pinata charm that could just make your outfit scream “I am festive!”

The charm is $90, and is made of sterling silver and orange, yellow, blue green and pink enamel.

The product description reads: “Candy may not fall out of this colorful sterling silver and enamel pinata, but it's still the sweetest way to capture festive and fun moments like birthdays, fiestas and holidays.”

Reviews of the product are positive with one saying it’s a “conversation piece” when people see it.

Capture memories and celebrate friendship and fun with styles that make great Galentine’s Day gifts. Shop the look at cur.lt/2SD7bld. Posted by James Avery Artisan Jewelry on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

What do you think about the charm? Would you buy one?

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.