News

James Avery gets everyone in Fiesta mood with this pinata charm

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
James Avery

The Pinata Enamel Charm from James Avery.

HOUSTON - If you’re a Fiesta fan and headed to San Antonio in a couple months, jewelry company James Avery has a pinata charm that could just make your outfit scream “I am festive!”

The charm is $90, and is made of sterling silver and orange, yellow, blue green and pink enamel. 

The product description reads: “Candy may not fall out of this colorful sterling silver and enamel pinata, but it's still the sweetest way to capture festive and fun moments like birthdays, fiestas and holidays.”
Reviews of the product are positive with one saying it’s a “conversation piece” when people see it. 


What do you think about the charm? Would you buy one?
 

 

 

