James Avery, founder of Kerrville-based James Avery jewelry, dies at 96

James Avery, the founder of Kerrville-based James Avery Craftsman Jewelry, has passed away at the age of 96.

The company released a statement on Avery's death via social media and its website that read:

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder, James Avery. He touched many lives through his art & giving spirit. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the Avery family, visit https://t.co/FgBTHs4TuE or email JAtribute@jamesavery.com. pic.twitter.com/rWGQH2IuWl — James Avery Jewelry (@jamesavery) April 30, 2018

Avery started the business in 1954 from inside a two-car garage in Kerrville.

He had a small workbench and fashioned a sign that read “James Avery Craftsman” that hung outside the garage.

The company grew and opened its first retail store in 1973 in Kerrville. It has grown to about 50 stores in 11 states.

