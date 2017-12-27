Katy Freeway reopens at Studemont after 18-wheeler jackknifes

HOUSTON - Katy Freeway reopened at Studemont on Wednesday afternoon after a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked the highway for more than an hour.

Houston police say the truck jackknifed across the highway.

Houston TranStar cameras showed the cab of the truck facing the wrong direction with the load jammed into the side of the cab.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Traffic was diverted onto the feeder road while authorities worked to clear the scene.



