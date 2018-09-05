It's National Cheese Pizza Day! Are you a fan?

HOUSTON - For some there is nothing like a hot slice of cheese pizza.

For those fans who enjoy it simple, well today is simply their day.

National Cheese Pizza Day follows National Pizza Day which was in February.

And this plainer pizza is on the minds of many Americans today, according to Google Trends.

#CheesePizza is the top searched pizza today in the US on #NationalCheesePizzaDay pic.twitter.com/WbWBVW6y8U — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) September 5, 2018

And for those who want to sample a slice on this special day, there are some pizza companies offering up some deals.

Happy #NationalCheesePizzaDay! 🍕



Want FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR?



Comment your cheesiest pizza joke on our Instagram & you're entered to win 👉https://t.co/oJSN9hXQoP pic.twitter.com/qsYBulMB79 — MOD Pizza (@MODPizza) September 5, 2018

Even Houston Papa John's Locations got involved in the fanfare.

And if you want to spruce up the flavor, you can always add parmesan cheese or sprinkle on some crushed red pepper.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.