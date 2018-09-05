News

It's National Cheese Pizza Day! Are you a fan?

By Sandra Gonzalez
HOUSTON - For some there is nothing like a hot slice of cheese pizza.

For those fans who enjoy it simple, well today is simply their day.

National Cheese Pizza Day follows National Pizza Day which was in February. 

And this plainer pizza is on the minds of many Americans today, according to Google Trends.

And for those who want to sample a slice on this special day, there are some pizza companies offering up some deals.

 

 

Even Houston Papa John's Locations got involved in the fanfare.

 

And if you want to spruce up the flavor, you can always add parmesan cheese or sprinkle on some crushed red pepper. 

