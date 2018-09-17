It's Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

HOUSTON - Sept. 17 holds two purposes: Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

On Sept. 17, 1787, marks the day of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

The Constitution provides the framework for the federal government and serves to protect the fundamental rights of American citizens.

The Constitution also contains 27 amendments. Some of them include: rights to religion, speech, press, assembly and petition; the right to bear arms and the abolition of slavery.

Sept. 17 is also significant to celebrate Citizenship Day for those who become U.S. citizens.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, there are questions on the citizenship test about the Constitution, including: “What is the supreme law of the land?” and “What are two rights of everyone living in the United States?”

