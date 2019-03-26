'It's a slap in the face:' Family still seeking justice years after teen's death

HOUSTON - A family had not lost hope after the case against their son’s accused murderer was delayed on Tuesday.

“It’s a slap in the face to my family, to my son and the many things he did in his life,” said Emmanuel Thomas.

Sixteen months after the murder of Blake Thomas, 18, his loved ones waited for justice.

Emmanuel Thomas and his family went to the criminal courthouse in Downtown Houston expecting progress in the case against the suspected killer, Bryan Ordonez-Green.

“It’s not gonna be a quick process so we have a long road of healing and they have a long road of work that they have to do to present the best case possible.”

Ordonez-Green shot and killed Blake Thomas while he was with friends in the Greenspoint area in 2017, prosecutors said.

We first met Emmanuel Thomas last December, washing cars to raise money to buy a headstone for his son’s grave.

According to court documents, a grand jury had indicted Ordonez-Green for murder and a judge issued a warrant.

Documents said Ordonez-Green was on probation from a theft charge but had already moved to California with the permission from a judge, citing death threats.

It wasn’t until February, two months ago, that he turned himself in to authorities.

“We’re gonna do whatever they need. We’re gonna be at every court date. We do not get tired,” said Emmanuel Thomas.

After Bill Spencer’s story, a business offered to customize a headstone for Blake Thomas. It'll be ready and installed in June.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses for a summer celebration of life for Blake when his headstone is complete.

