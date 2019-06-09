It's a sign! In-N-Out Burger coming soon to Stafford

It's only a sign, but we'll take it!

An "In-N-Out Burger Here Soon" sign was placed outside the construction area where the restaurant is being built. It was announced in September that the franchise is building the burger joint in Stafford.

The popular California-based burger chain has other restaurants in Texas, but this will be the first in the Houston area.

The ground was broken in Stafford, paving the way for a mixed-use development to be called "the Grid."

The Street Level Investments project will include retail space, restaurants, a movie theater, office space, hotels and jogging and bike trails.

In-N-Out Burger is one of the businesses that will be featured.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete this year.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.