LIVE STREAM: ITC to give update on Deer Park chemical fire cleanup

DEER PARK, Texas - It has been over a week since a fire broke out at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. in Deer Park, sending a plume of smoke over the city and causing havoc for area residents.

ITC officials gave an update on the incident Tuesday, nine days after the initial fire broke out.

SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE FOR AN INTERACTIVE TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Brent Weber, ITC's incident commander, said in a news conference Monday that five tanks had been emptied and secured, and the company expected to have at least one more done by Monday afternoon.

Weber also said two tanks were still full. He said one tank has lube oil in it and there is no risk of emissions and the other is scheduled to start being emptied Monday night.

ITC officials are expected to give an update on the condition and status of the remaining tanks at 10 a.m. Tuesday

RELATED: ITC's economic impact: Local business owners hope Ship Channel to reopen soon

The fire started Sunday, March 17, and spread throughout the facility, engulfing nine of the 15 tanks in the area. It was put out around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Nearly 12 hours later, the fire reignited, sending a fireball into the air. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but the incident was far from over.

After the initial fire started, schools closed and residents were ordered to shelter in place. While the order was lifted and classes resumed Tuesday, the break was short-lived.

RELATED: Health worries linger after massive fire at ITC Deer Park facility

On Thursday, after the fire had been out and crews had started pumping the chemicals out of the remaining tanks, benzene – a known carcinogen – was detected in the air, prompting more school closures and another shelter-in-place order.

Though the shelter-in-place order was lifted, schools remained closed for the rest of the week.

On Friday, just as ITC officials were starting to seem hopeful the situation was going in the right direction, the facility suffered a break in a dike wall near the incinerated tanks.

RELATED: What you need to know about benzene

Hours after the break, two tanks and chemical runoff in a ditch caught fire, sending yet another plume of smoke over the Deer Park area.

On Saturday, reports of several toxins found in the water near ITC prompted officials to close the ship channel.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a total of 8,500 feet of boom to try to trap as much of the chemical waste as possible, but some chemicals still made it into the ship channel’s waters.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard tripled the length of booms, totaling 27,000 feet, hoping to contain more of the toxins that had been released into the Houston Shop Channel.

As of Monday, the Houston Ship Channel was still not fully open.

All nearby districts have resumed their normal class schedule.

Check out the timeline of events below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.