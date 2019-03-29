ITC officials to give update as cleanup efforts head into twelfth day

DEER PARK, Texas - It has been 12 days since a massive fire broke out at the Intercontinental Terminals Co., and crews are still working to clean up the chemicals and tank farm.

Officials with ITC have been giving daily updates since the fire started and are expected to provide new information Friday at 10:30 a.m.

In Thursday’s update, officials from ITC, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality echoes what they have been saying since Monday.

All the tanks containing pygas, and the next goal was to secure the remaining tanks that contain gasoline blend and base oil.

The Houston Ship Channel is partially open to daylight traffic and officials with the U.S. Coast Guard have not been able to say when it will resume normal flow.

Continuous air monitoring in the area has showed no significant presence of toxic gases after benzene was detected a few days after the fire started, according to the EPA.

ITC’s CEO Bernt Netland had stayed silent through most of the incident, but after multiple questions from the community asking where he was, he issued an apology on YouTube, saying in part:

"Please let me begin my remarks by expressing my apology and a collective apology of everyone at ITC for the impact caused by the terminal fire … “I pledge to you that we are making all available necessary resources to resolve this.”

When asked about Netland's response ITC executive Brent Weber defended his CEO's comments saying his boss is sincere in his apology to the community.

"My CEO has been here from the beginning of this incident, and his focus is recovering the response effort, the remediation effort and to make sure that ITC along with all of our governmental agencies partners are successful in seeing this through to completion," Weber said. "I know my CEO. I know his character. I can assure you that he's sincere, he's genuine and when he speaks, he speaks from the heart. I'm proud to work for Mr. Netland and I'm proud that he's my CEO."

The company is facing multiple lawsuits, including one by Harris County and another by the Texas attorney general.

According to the Harris County lawsuit, "ITC is responsible for burning and air emissions in violation of the state’s Clean Air Act, discharging industrial waste into nearby waters in violation of state law and county regulations, and violation of county floodplain regulations by not having development permits for structures at its facility."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Friday, March 22, for violations of the Texas Clean Air Act.

When asked to give a comment on the lawsuits, ITC officials declined, saying they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

