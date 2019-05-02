'It was close to hitting his heart': Mother of boy shot in road rage incident speaks to KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC2 spoke to the mother of a child who was shot in a road rage incident Wednesday in Southwest Houston.

Summon Rudolph's two children -- 3-year-old Andrew Ross and 1-year-old Brandon Jayden Ross -- were in the vehicle with their father at the time of the shooting.

Brandon was shot and is in a hospital recovering.

"He's doing good. He's just a little shaken up," Rudolph said. "He's talking now. He's eating. He's sitting up now."

When asked how she felt when she heard the news Wednesday, Rudolph said, "A lot went through my mind. I was wondering if my baby was OK, if he was going to live or not. And which one was shot?"

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the area of the Southwest Freeway and South Gessner Road, police said. Brandon was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Brandon is expected to survive. Rudolph said the bullet came close to hitting Brandon's heart. She said the bullet entered his back, near his neck, grazed his spine, went through his lung, grazed his ribs and went out his chest.

Investigators said the shooting was preempted by a road-rage incident in which the child's father, 20, rear-ended another vehicle near the intersection of Braeswood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street.

Police said the gunman got out of his vehicle armed with a pistol.

During the altercation, the father drove away and the other driver started firing into the rear of the father's vehicle. One bullet traveled through the trunk and hit Brandon. Witnesses said at least two shots were fired.

Brandon's father didn't know the child was shot until he stopped at a gas station.

Rudolph said she was in class when she found out about the shooting.

She left class and rushed to the hospital. She said once she got to see Brandon, he was calm. She knew she needed to keep her composure.

"Finally, they let me see him and he was calm," she said. "He was conscious and looking around. He was crying. I wasn't able to break down because I wouldn't be able to get the information about what's going on with him."

Rudolph said she was really worried about all the blood.

"It was scary. It made me nervous real bad," she said. "I was shaking, but I knew I had to be calm."

Rudolph is counting her blessings.

"Extremely, extremely lucky. It was centimeters away from his heart," she said.

The shooter still has not been arrested. The shooter's vehicle is described to be a blue, newer-model Toyota or Honda.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.