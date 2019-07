Churroholic/ Instagram

HOUSTON - The northwest side of Houston just got sweeter!

The California-based Churroholic celebrated its grand opening July 24 at 17527 State Highway 249, which is its second Houston location.

The Spanish-inspired dessert bar specializes in churros, coffee and ice cream. Its menu features churros, churro sandwiches, several varieties of coffee, coffee floats, milk teas, milkshakes and specialty ice creams.

Here are a few options:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.