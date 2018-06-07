Is the XFL coming to Texas?

SAN ANTONIO - The XFL is looking for eight cities to host games when the league kicks off in 2020. Invitations to submit proposals were sent out Wednesday to interested markets and stadiums.

One of those requests was sent to San Antonio's Alamodome, according to KSAT.

So does that mean football is coming back to the Alamo City? City officials said they did receive the proposal from the XFL and are currently evaluating the request.

"We are currently evaluating it," Patricia Musquiz-Cantor, interim director of convention and sports facilities, said in the statement to KSAT.

The XFL will review the applications and make its selections.

The invitations to submit a proposal have gone out to interested #XFL

markets and stadiums. We can’t wait to review all of the applications and

pick the eight cities where we will kick off in 2020! 🏈🏟️ pic.twitter.com/SOLzgsfTJ3 — XFL (@xfl2020) June 6, 2018

The league is owned and operated by World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon.

Oliver Luck, a former Houston Oilers quarterback and first president and general manager of the Houston Dynamo, was named Tuesday as the CEO and Commissioner of the XFL. Oliver is the father of Andrew Luck.

We are proud to announce that former #NFL and #NCAA executive and quarterback @OliverLuckXFL has been named the #XFL Commissioner & CEO. pic.twitter.com/ROzr027Bld — XFL (@xfl2020) June 5, 2018

