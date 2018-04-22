Invited guests react to Barbara Bush's private funeral service

HOUSTON - Saturday’s funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush was by invitation only; 1,500 names were on the list, ranging from dignitaries to owners of a Houston pizza shop.

Hundreds traveled from across the United States to attend the funeral of a woman who was as distinguished as she was down to earth. Among the invited were first lady Melanie Trump, four former presidents, two former first ladies, Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and retired astronaut Mark Kelly.

“Well it was very special and she’s such an iconic woman in our country and meaning so much to our country,” said Kelly, who is married to Gifford. “Gabby and I were both very honored to be there.”

Also honored to be in attendance were Rita and Fuzzy Hajjar. The Hajjars own Fuzzy’s Pizza and Cafe, one of Barbara Bush’s favorite restaurants.

“We loved it when she came to the restaurant and she just had a certain spirit about her when she walked in; it was like her presence, you know?” Rita Hajjar said.

The Hajjars sat in the same church along with some of Washington’s most important figures.

“There were very important people there and then there were people like us there,” said the pizza shop co-owner. “We were sitting next to somebody that was their dentist for years.”

Hajjar said her friend, Barbara Bush, was concerned less about titles than putting people first.

Fuzzy’s has a pizza on the menu named after the former first lady and George H.W. Bush. Hajjar said the Barbara Bush pizza was a hit all week, but especially on the day of the funeral.

