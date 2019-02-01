LIVE STREAM: Investigators provide update on case of 17-year-old found dead near bayou

RICHMOND, Texas - Investigators are expected to provide an update Friday on the case of a 17-year-old’s body that was found near a bayou in Fort Bend County.

Jason Montes, of Houston, was found dead Jan. 24 near F.M. Road 1464 and Bellaire Boulevard by teens walking home from school.

Authorities said they believe Montes was the victim of a homicide.

A news conference about the case is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.



