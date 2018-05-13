Investigators search for shooter after 1 injured in bar shooting

HOUSTON - One man was injured in a shooting at a bar in northeast Houston early Sunday, investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was inside the bar when another man walked in, shot him one time in the head and left the scene in a car, investigators said.

Officials said they believe the two men may have had a previous altercation, possibly over a woman.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub, where doctors performed surgery on him, officials said.

Investigators said believe they may have the shooter's name but are working to confirm those details.

