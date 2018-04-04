Investigators search for man accused of stealing wallet from ER

Investigators are searching for a man accused of stealing a wallet from an emergency room, officials with Harris County Precinct 5 said.

Thanks to tips from the public, investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old William Buck McClendon.

McClendon, investigators say, spotted the wallet in an empty chair at the emergency room and, with the help of two other people, took the wallet and went to Target and a shoe store. At Target, he is accused of buying items such as dog food, chips and others.

He has been charged with credit card abuse after spending nearly $700 in fraudulent charges.

If anyone recognizes the suspects they're asked to contact Pct. 5 Investigator K. Oliveira at 281-463-6666. Information can also be submitted through the department's website.

