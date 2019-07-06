Investigation underway after large amount of blood found inside, outside apartment

An investigation is underway after a large amount of blood was found inside and outside of an apartment in southwest Houston.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex on Caversham Drive near Chimney Rock Road around 4 a.m. Saturday after someone notified them of a substantial amount outside one of the units.

When authorities arrived, they found blood both inside and outside the apartment but did not locate a body, police said.

Officers said they spoke with a security officer, who was able to give a description of a suspicious vehicle and person.

The vehicle was spotted in the area and authorities pulled the driver over, police said.

According to authorities, that man was taken to the station for questioning.

Investigators are processing the scene in an effort to uncover more details about what happened at the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

