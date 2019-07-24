Investigation underway after firework stand fire in Humble

Firefighters in Humble spent an hour working to put out an overnight fire that broke out at a firework stand in the area.

HUMBLE, Texas - Firefighters in Humble spent an hour working to put out an overnight fire that broke out at a firework stand in the area.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 1960 Fireworks Supercenter on FM 1960 and Moonshine Hill Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, authorities said.

Firefighters tackled the fire from outside the building and were able to put it out after about an hour, firefighters said.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and there were only a few fireworks left inside, authorities said.

One firefighter sustained a knee injury and had to be treated for heat exhaustion while battling the blaze, but he is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials will be bringing out a dog trained to sniff out accelerants because there is no obvious reason why the stand will go up in flames, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.