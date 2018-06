HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was recovered near a bayou in north Houston, officials said.

The discovery was made at 1:05 p.m. in the 300 block of Embry Street.

Police said a person was found dead in a grassy area near the bayou. The cause of death is unknown.

Investigators are at the scene.

