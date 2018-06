HOUSTON - A body was found Saturday in a northwest Harris County apartment complex, deputies said.

The discovery was made at 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of Old Walters Road.

Harris County deputies said the body was found lying on the hallway floor of the apartments. It is unknown how the victim died.

Investigators are at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.