KATY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old child was shot at a west Harris County home Saturday afternoon, Harris County deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the 20000 block of Little Bighorn Drive.

The child was taken to a hospital by Life Flight in unknown condition.

Investigators are at the scene.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

