Investigation into house fire on Elberta Street underway

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Fire Department are investigating after a house caught fire Friday.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. about a fire near the intersection of Elberta at Redbud streets, firefighters said.

When crews arrived, fire was showing from the front of the house, firefighters said. Crews went inside the home and extinguished the bulk of the fire. Additions that were made on the home made battling the blaze somewhat difficult, fire officials said.

Out of routine precaution, arson investigators were called to assist in the investigation.

There were no reported injuries, fire officials said.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.